“Quite premature” – Is Pep Guardiola’s prediction about Man City and Vincent Kompany realistic? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is destined to one day become manager at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, he told the Daily Mail this week: “Vinny’s destiny to be manager of City is written in the stars.

“It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it will happen.

“I’m impressed with their [Burnley’s] consistency, the amount of games, so difficult – it’s unbelievable. They are close to being promoted again, I’m delighted with his success.

“All of us are happy to see him [Kompany] back. It’s a big chance to reach Wembley and we’ll try to compete against Vinny and his team.”

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they agreed with Guardiola on the issue.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The use of words like destiny are strong and so the City boss must really believe that Kompany really will manage the club one day, and that indeed it is meant to be.

Personally, given his status at the club as a player, there’s every chance you can see it happening at some point in the future.

I do think, though, we must not get carried away, with Kompany currently only managing in the Championship with Burnley, albeit they are dominating.

Let’s see how he does in the Premier League for a couple of years first and then have the conversation about him managing an elite club such as City.

Think you know everything about Burnley FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 CLUB HISTORY: CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1882 TRUE FALSE

Adam Jones

Kompany has shown enough this season to suggest that he can be an asset in the Premier League, too.

Managing to transform Burnley’s style and thrive despite losing key players, he has certainly exceeded many peoples’ expectations and is already showing real promise at 36.

Whether he’s ready for a big job like Man City remains to be seen – but you feel he could end up being Pep Guardiola’s natural successor.

The ex-Barcelona boss still has two years left on his contract at the Etihad and if Kompany can continue to shine between now and then, he could easily secure the top job at his former club.

Alfie Burns

It’s quite premature from Guardiola, although he’s probably better placed than most to be making such bold predictions.

Kompany has been excellent with Burnley this season and he’s a rightly on the end of huge praise from around the country.

However, there will be bigger tests for him to come in the Premier League and that’s when we can make a clearer prediction on Kompany eventually taking over at City.

You’ve only got to look at Steven Gerrard and how he was ‘in-line to be the next Liverpool manager’ after impressing at Rangers. A bad six months at Aston Villa has made that look very unlikely.

Kompany has done well but still has plenty to prove.