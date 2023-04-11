EFL pundit Dean Ashton has admitted that he believes that Derby County are quite lucky to still be in contention for a place in the play-offs.

The Rams have only managed to win four of their last 13 league games and were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons yesterday.

Derby opened the scoring in the 17th minute of this fixture as David McGoldrick fired an effort past goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Following the break, MK Dons levelled proceedings via a strike from Henry Lawrence in the 68th minute.

Despite having 28 shots over the course of this match, the Rams were unable to score a winning goal in the closing stages as the games ended in a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Derby are currently just outside the play-offs places and are level on points with Bolton Wanderers who were also forced to settle for a point on Monday.

The Rams will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they head to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers.

What did pundit Dean Ashton say about Derby's play-off hopes?

Following Derby's meeting with the Dons, Ashton offered an honest assessment on the current situation that the club find themselves in at this level.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show on ITV, Ashton said: "Four wins in 13, they are quite lucky to still be in the mix.

"But they have got to remember, they are and still can get themselves in the play-offs."

Will Derby be able to secure a top-six finish under the guidance of Paul Warne?

The Rams will unquestionably need to step up their performance levels if they are to extend their season past the 46-game mark as a lack of consistency in recent months has resulted in them slipping down the league standings.

With five games left to play, it is vitally important that Derby pick up as many points as possible as Bolton, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers are all set to provide stiff competition for fifth, and sixth.

McGoldrick's ability to deliver the goods in front of goal could prove to be the difference in the race for a play-off place.

The 34-year-old took his overall tally for the season to 21 yesterday and will unquestionably fancy his chances of finding the back of the net in the club's upcoming clashes with Bristol Rovers and Exeter City.