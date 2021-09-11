‘Quite like it’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Luton Town will be looking to continue an encouraging start to the season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Hatters go into the game 12th in the Championship table, having taken seven points from their five league games prior to the September international break.

Blackburn meanwhile are tenth in the second-tier standings, having claimed one more point than Luton from their opening five games of the season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Luton manager Nathan Jones has named a side that shows three changes from the one that played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United in their last outing, as Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome and Dan Potts replace Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo and former Blackburn man Amari’i Bell, who all miss out on a place in the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Luton fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Hatters supporters had to say.

Osho at DM again i assume, quite like it — James Comerford (@comerfordj22) September 11, 2021

Just noticed fred, elijah and bell are all out, not great that — James Comerford (@comerfordj22) September 11, 2021

Bradley back good

Lockyer bench bad

Otherwise good — Luton and Barton (@Bulbasa00749964) September 11, 2021

Made us come all this way to watch DAN POTTS — Patrick Curran (@Patrick44298970) September 11, 2021

35 year old striker with no replacement on the bench. — Stalte (@Stalte3) September 11, 2021

Jeromeeeeeeeeeeee — matt (@matt39728060) September 11, 2021

Amari bell ? — charlie (@charlie_ltfc) September 11, 2021