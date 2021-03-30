‘Quite harrowing’ – Many Norwich City fans react to potential significant departure

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber is expected to leave Norwich City in the summer of 2022, according to the Athletic.

Webber became Norwich’s sporting director in 2017, and has since helped the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

The sporting director has also helped the club bring in the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki for minimal fees – the latter arrived at Carrow Road on a free transfer in 2018 and has scored over 60 goals across three seasons.

Webber has certainly helped change the dynamic of things off the pitch, but with his contract expiring in June 2022, the club are resigned to losing him.

According to the Athletic, June 30th 2022 is the date which he will leave Norwich upon the expiry of his contract at Carrow Road.

His wife Zoe, who is also the club’s business and project director is likely stay on if the board want her to, but for Webber, he looks set to leave.

Here, we take a look at Norwich fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

If I'm right, Herr Farke will have spent 5 years largely separated from his family. I'd be surprised if he'd stay in England. Evolution is the future of the club — Dave C (@MrCheapSeats) March 29, 2021

Let’s see how much they love the club when offered great contract extensions. Perhaps Farke should be offered Director of Football if Webber leaves? Just a thought — Mark (@markinthedesert) March 29, 2021

U feel if these 2 have a good season there could be a slight chance they both renew their deals hopefully!!! — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) March 29, 2021

An excellent piece and also ‘possibly’ quite harrowing (for this fan at least). 15 months to go….. — Mal Wesby (@MallyWez) March 29, 2021

I'm sure I've read or heard that Stuart is keen to work in Spain…perhaps that's for later in his career but certainly if we keep him beyond 2022 it's as good as any player signing #ncfc — Matthew Large (@Largey24) March 29, 2021

Got to expect both Farke and Webber to leave when their contracts run out in 2022. If #ncfc are relegated, both will leave. If we stay up, a slight chance Farke will continue. Webber will likely feel his project is finished anyway, and look for his next adventure. #otbc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) March 29, 2021

I think both will stay if we stay up, but Webber would only stay for another year to try and push us on before leaving — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryAW) March 29, 2021

Really great piece. I'd love them both to stay, but either way the club need to start planning for life afterwards… https://t.co/yNNLDtXbuj — Tom Goodwyn (@tomgoodwyn) March 29, 2021