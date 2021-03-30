Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘Quite harrowing’ – Many Norwich City fans react to potential significant departure

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber is expected to leave Norwich City in the summer of 2022, according to the Athletic.

Webber became Norwich’s sporting director in 2017, and has since helped the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

The sporting director has also helped the club bring in the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki for minimal fees – the latter arrived at Carrow Road on a free transfer in 2018 and has scored over 60 goals across three seasons.

Webber has certainly helped change the dynamic of things off the pitch, but with his contract expiring in June 2022, the club are resigned to losing him.

The ultimate Norwich City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18

Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season?

According to the Athletic, June 30th 2022 is the date which he will leave Norwich upon the expiry of his contract at Carrow Road.

His wife Zoe, who is also the club’s business and project director is likely stay on if the board want her to, but for Webber, he looks set to leave.

Here, we take a look at Norwich fans’ reactions to this potential departure…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quite harrowing’ – Many Norwich City fans react to potential significant departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: