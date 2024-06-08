This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City confirmed the capture of their second summer signing of the transfer window on Friday in the form of Ben Gibson.

The defender has arrived from Norwich City following the end of his contract with the Canaries, with Alan Nixon claiming that he will be earning £1 million a year on his contract.

The 31-year-old agreed terms on a three-year deal that will keep him at the Bet365 Stadium until 2027.

The Potters will be hoping he can bring some defensive solidity to Schumacher’s side for next season, as they look to improve on their 17th place finish in the table.

Gibson spent four years at Carrow Road, and made 35 appearances for David Wagner’s side last season as they finished sixth in the Championship standings.

Ben Gibson - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 27 (26) 0 (1) 2021-22 28 0 2022-23 23 (20) 0 (1) 2023-24 35 (33) 0 (1)

Stoke City surprise issued as length of Ben Gibson deal revealed

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Liam Birks is pleased with the arrival of Gibson, although he is surprised at the length of the contract given to the centre-back.

He believes another defender of a higher calibre may still be needed, but the lack of fee for Gibson makes him a solid signing for Schumacher’s team.

“Ben Gibson has now signed, confirmed, and I’m quite happy with the signing for a free, even though I think he’ll be on high wages, as he is in the latter stage of his career,” Birks told Football League World.

“We have missed quite a bit of leadership, especially at the back.

“We were quite weak defensively last season, so the key for me is, if we get somebody in, who spend a bit of money on, a defender who absolutely wants to come in and defend and play with Gibson and can fill in for when Wilmot or him get injured, then I’m more than happy to have him.

“We were linked with Conor Coady, who I think would cost a lot more, so I think this is a better option for us.

“I’m happy with the signing.

“Age can be a bit of an issue, especially given we’ve given him a three-year contract, which came as a bit of a shock.

“I thought we’d give him a one-year, or possibly a two-year at most with a year option.

“But I’m quite happy with the signing, we need somebody who can defend and Gibson can certainly do that.”

Stoke City's summer transfer business so far

Rotherham United's highly-rated goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was Stoke’s first arrival of the summer, with the club already busy at work trying to find improvements to the squad.

This is Schumacher’s first summer in charge at the Potters, so will be looking to leave his mark on the team.

Technical director Jon Walters will also likely be heavily involved in the recruitment process, with more signings set to follow.

The ex-Stoke forward was appointed to the role on a permanent basis earlier this year, so will also be overseeing his first summer transfer window at the club.

Ben Gibson is a solid addition for Stoke City

Gibson is coming off the back of a solid season playing an important role in helping Norwich earn a play-off place.

Given he has arrived as a free agent, this is a decent bit of business for Stoke ahead of the new season.

While age is a concerning factor, he is still more than capable of competing at this level for another year or two at only 31.

The addition of another centre-back of a younger profile would give Schumacher some good options at the back to try and improve their defensive record.