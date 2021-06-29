‘Quite difficult’ – Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes admission over player’s future

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that the club are yet to come to an agreement with Jed Wallace over a new contract, as per a recent interview he did with News at Den.

The 27-year-old attacker currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at the New Den and is said to want to remain in South London.

Wallace has developed into a key player for the Lions over the past few years and racked up an impressive 11 goals and five assists last season as the club finished just short of a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rowett is understandably keen to secure the future of his talisman and was quick to provide an update on the player’s future recently when asked about contract talks:

“We couldn’t quite come to an agreement. Jed was offered an improved contract and we will continue to talk.

“It’s a hard one, because you can’t always find a perfect solution and you can’t always control every situation. Jed is really committed; he doesn’t want to leave the club and regardless of that situation he will do everything he can to get us to where we want to be.

“Hopefully, we find an agreement, but you can’t always predict how these scenarios are going to go.

“I’m not thinking about it to be honest. It’s quite difficult for me to give me an answer. He has been offered a good deal, but he knows that if he waits, he might get a much, much better deal from somewhere else, and he might only get that opportunity once.”

Wallace originally signed for the club on a permanent deal back in 2017 from Wolves after spending time on loan with the Lions from the Midlands outfit and has since gone on to make over 200 appearances for the London side.

At present it appears unlikely that the player will leave this summer.

The Verdict

This is a situation that Rowett will ideally want to get resolved as soon as possible, as the future of Wallace at Millwall is sure to bring about unwanted speculation sooner or later.

The former Portsmouth man is 27 now and it may be a case that he might only have one or two big transfers left in his career before he hangs up his boots.

Millwall will be keen to show him that there is a pathway to achieve great things at the New Den, but the reality is that they’ll always be limited due to finances.

If they can hold onto him for next season at least it’ll be a big boost, but the longer this contract issue continues, the more likely it is that he’ll leave further down the line.