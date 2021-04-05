‘Quite close’ – Key transfer update emerges as Stoke City target nears decision over his future

Stoke City could be set for a potential transfer blow with Stephen O’Donnell reportedly set to sign a new contract with Motherwell, according to the Daily Record.

The Potters were linked with a move for the 28-year-old during the January transfer window as Michael O’Neill looked to strengthen his side ahead of the second half of the season.

The right back has been the subject of interest with his contract at Fir Park due to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation that he could be set to move on for free at the end of the season.

But according to Motherwell boss Graham Alexander it seems that a deal to extend his contract is ‘quite close’.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Alexander said: “We’re quite close. He has been really positive.

“Being away with Scotland stalled it, but the talks have been really encouraging.

“We want Stephen to stay. We’ve made it clear how important he is to us as a player and a personality.

“He is a leader and has been captain since Declan Gallagher hasn’t been in the team, and has shown another side of himself in leadership.

“He wasn’t in on Thursday as his wife was having a baby, which went great, thankfully.

“He obviously wanted to take care of his wife and little girl, but he’s also keen to get back involved straight away.

“We will pick those talks up again after the Scottish Cup tie.”

The verdict

This is certainly a blow for Stoke City.

The signing of Stephen O’Donnell would have been a very shrewd move as they look to mount a play-off push next season under Michael O’Neill.

Unfortunately with this deal moving closer it seems that they may have to look elsewhere.