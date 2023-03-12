“Quite clearly has something about him” – Stoke City consider summer move for Championship defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are considering a summer move for Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Potters boss Alex Neil will be seeking a permanent right-wing-back/right-back addition during the summer transfer window and Gabriel is being eyed up by the Scotsman.

Blackpool are facing relegation back to League One and have a lot of players whose contracts are set to expire in the summer.

However, Gabriel is one of a few Blackpool players who has a contract beyond the end of this season, and subsequently, the Potters would have to pay a fee to lure the Seasiders into parting company.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Gabriel and whether or not he would be a good addition at Stoke when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

Billy Mulley

Gabriel is a Championship player and it would be no shock if there was further interest in the 24-year-old if Blackpool suffers relegation when this current campaign comes to an end.

A player who brings attacking endeavour and defensive resilience to the right-wing-back position, he is certainly someone who could help progress the Potters.

Finding a permanent right-wing-back option will be high on the club’s priority list, and whilst I think there may potentially be better options out there, Gabriel is still a decent enough player to consider and still has the scope to improve further.

It will be interesting to see how high up the list of right-wing-back targets Gabriel will be for the Staffordshire club during the summer transfer window.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing for Stoke.

Ki-Jana Hoever has settled in well since joining the Potters but the reality is a permanent deal for the Wolves player is going to be hard to finalise in the summer.

Therefore, you would expect Neil to be in the market for a right-back and Gabriel would fit the bill.

Whilst it wouldn’t be the most exciting addition, the 24-year-old is a reliable performer and he has the athleticism to do what Neil wants from a full-back.

So, if he’s available for the right price, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business. And, with Blackpool looking set to suffer relegation to League One, this is a deal that looks very realistic and one you’d think Stoke will pursue.

Ben Wignall

Considering he was linked with the likes of Burnley last summer for a significant fee, Gabriel quite clearly has something about him as a right-back.

Injuries and fitness though appear to be a major issue for the 24-year-old – he missed a large portion of the current campaign with a knee injury and he missed various stages of the previous season as well.

When fully-fit, Gabriel can be a real asset in the Championship, and it’s not a surprise to see Stoke wanting him as their right-back options consist of two loanees in Ki-Jana Hoever and Dujon Sterling.

Something more permanent would be ideal for Alex Neil next season, and with Blackpool seemingly heading towards League One, Gabriel could perhaps be purchased for a more reasonable fee this summer which would make him a worthwhile investment.