“Quite an odd one” – Hull City fan pundit makes claim about Ozan Tufan’s future

Hull City will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they face Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City earlier this month, the Tigers were forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with Preston North End as this game ended in a stalemate.

Having featured for Hull in both of these aforementioned fixtures, Ozan Tufan is expected to make his 30th league appearance of the season on Saturday.

Tufan was the subject of transfer speculation during the January window as he was linked with a move to Besiktas.

Instead of sealing a return to Turkey, the midfielder opted to stay at Hull and has managed to regain Liam Rosenior’s trust after initially falling out of favour following the club’s decision to appoint the head coach in November.

Making reference to Tufan, FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves has admitted that he believes the midfielder could leave the club for a Turkish outfit if the Championship side receive a reasonable bid this summer.

Speaking to FLW, Northgraves said: “The Ozan Tufan one is quite an odd one as he was rumoured to possibly be leaving in the January window and obviously we kept hold of him.

“He’s a player that has got undoubted quality, whether or not he’s shown it consistently enough is another discussion.

“I think at this level and in this system he does suit it, hopefully with players coming back from injury we can put him back in his more natural position, the middle.

“But, in the summer, if a club in Turkey comes back in for him with a decent offer which is near enough what we paid for him – about £3/4m – he would probably go.

“I don’t know if that is because he wants to, it may just be because the Championship and the English leagues in general, he struggled at Watford in the Premier League too, maybe just the rigours of the English game might be too much for him.

“But if we kept hold of him I’d be happy, if he left and we got £3/4m for him, I’d be okay with that too.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Tufan’s contract at Hull is set to run until 2025, the club will certainly be in no rush to sell him this summer and thus it may take an offer that matches, or exceeds the amount of money that spent on him last year to test their resolve.

While Tufan has shown glimpses of promise for the Tigers by scoring on four occasions for the club in the Championship, he has struggled for consistency at this level as he has only managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.43 in this division.

If the 27-year-old is keen to remain a key part of Hull’s plans for the future, he will unquestionably need to step up his performance levels in the coming months.

If Tufan goes on to produce a number of eye-catching performances, he could potentially help the Tigers move up the Championship standings.