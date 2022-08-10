“Quite an exciting…” – Mick Beale delivers encouraging QPR transfer update

QPR are closing in on the signing of “quite an exciting” right-back on loan from a Premier League club, Hoops manager Mick Beale has revealed.

The R’s lack depth at the position after Moses Odubajo left the Championship outfit to join Greek side Aris Saloniki earlier in the summer with Osman Kakay currently the only senior option.

21-year-old Aaron Drewe appeared from the bench in the Carabao Cup first round defeat to Charlton Athletic yesterday but Beale has indicated he does not feel he’s ready to compete for places with Kakay just yet.

Speaking after last night’s defeat, the R’s boss indicated that the club were closing in on the signing of a right-back on loan.

“It is closer to happening,” He explained. “It’s been on and off in terms of the key ones that we want.

“It’s probably going to be a loan that we’re bringing in so obviously the Premier League clubs need to have their house in order. At the weekend the Premier League starts and obviously, that opens up one or two loan opportunities.

“We’ve highlighted the players that we want or the specific player and I think he’s quite an exciting player. When he does arrive he will add competition for Ossie (Kakay).

“I brought Ossie off tonight because obviously we can’t risk him and I think Ossie’s done well the last couple of games. I think he’s come out of the games with a lot of credit but if anything happened to Ossie we’d be done to young players.

“Aaron Drewe’s had a good pre-season, I’m not sure if he’s quite ready right now to compete for the shirt.”

Pressed on whether that would happen before the trip to Sunderland on Saturday, Beale said: “It would’ve done but I think it’s not now.”

The manager also revealed that he would be without a string of key players for the game at the Stadium of Light as Luke Amos, Kenneth Paal, and Chris Willock, who missed the defeat to the Addicks, would be absent due to injury issues.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update from an R’s perspective because they do need depth at right-back.

Kakay has performed well in the opening weeks of the season but relying on Drewe as his cover and competition is a risk at this point – particularly given Beale likes his full-backs to push forward and get involved in attacking processes.

The arrival of “quite an exciting” Premier League loanee could be just what they need to flesh out the squad.

The funds may not be there but a new forward and left-back must be on Beale’s wishlist.

