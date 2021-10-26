‘Quite a way behind’ – Sheffield United’s slow start put into perspective as Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom pull away

Sheffield United continue to be a source of frustration in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Lys Mousset and Ben Osborn starred for the Blades on Sunday as they beat Barnsley 3-2 at Oakwell but the season so far has not played out how the Blades faithful expected.

In the opening 14 games, Jokanovic has overseen five wins, three draws and six defeats in the Championship, as his side search for some fluidity.

This week over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns and Ben Wignall faced off in ‘The Debate’, discussing whether or not they felt that Jokanovic could deliver promotion back into the Premier League given his side currently sit 14th in the table.

Ben highlighted that this early season inconsistency was a surprise and how he expected to see Jokanovic’s side threatening to pull away at the top with Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom.

He said: “They are still quite a way behind Bournemouth, Fulham and West Brom, in terms of points and performance. They were expected to be part of that pack and clear by the end of the season.

“They might still be by the end of the season but they need a lot of wins and can’t afford to drop many points.”

The gap between Sheffield United and West Brom in third is currently 10 points. However, the Blades are only three adrift of fifth and a seven-club cluster on 21 points.

With the Championship proving to be as competitive as it ever is, Ben admitted there’s a chance we could see Sheffield United get it together and pull away from that pack given the quality in their squad.

He continued: “As it stands, they are only three points behind fifth-place (Luton Town). The Championship is a competitive league and it is as competitive as ever at this early stage.

“You look at all those teams in that pack from fifth down to nineteenth, there’s only six points splitting them. You’d say that Sheffield United are the best equipped of any team to go on a run and leave that pack behind.”

Catch the full episode of ‘The Debate’ over on the FLW TV YouTube channel and see whether Alfie and Ben believe Jokanovic can deliver promotion for Sheffield United: