Highlights Southampton have received a £35 million fee for the sale of Tino Livramento to Newcastle United, which is a good amount considering his injury history.

Despite only playing one full season with Southampton, Livramento showed great potential and had a positive impact on the team.

The £35 million fee allows Southampton to reinvest in their squad before the transfer deadline, while Livramento gets the opportunity to return to the Premier League. It's a deal that benefits all parties involved.

The sale of Tino Livramento to Newcastle United has reportedly seen Southampton receive a £35 million fee for the defender.

The 20-year-old missed most of last season due to an ACL injury, featuring just twice in the Premier League with both appearances coming from the bench.

His first season with the club was much more successful, playing a key role in the side as they finished 15th in the top flight.

But he has made an immediate return to the Premier League despite his injury issues, signing for the Magpies earlier this month.

Chelsea have received a portion of the fee as part of a sell-on clause that they agreed with the Blues when he joined the south coast club in 2021 for £5 million.

Have Southampton earned a good fee for Tino Livramento?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders is pleased with the size of the fee received for Livramento given the fitness issues that he has suffered.

He is unsure of whether the full back is ready to make the jump to a team like Newcastle, but has wished him all the best following a promising first year with the club.

“The Livramento fee I think is quite a lot of money for someone who has spent a long time injured,” Sanders told Football League World.

“He had a horrible injury with his ACL so he was out for a long time - hardly played a game last season.

“He’s a great player, he was fantastic in the one season he played for us.

“Until the injury, he looked really good. Tired a bit after Christmas though, to be fair.

“He’s not played that much Premier League football when you look at it really.

“He had, what, three quarters of a season with Saints.

“But obviously he’s got great potential, still very young, I wish him all the best.”

It remains to be seen how Southampton plan to spend the money earned from the sale of Livramento, with James Ward-Prowse also nearing the exit door at St. Mary’s.

The Championship side have agreed a £30 million fee for the 28-year-old, who is set to join West Ham after 20-years with his boyhood club.

Next up for Southampton is the visit of Norwich City on 12 August.

Is £35 million a reasonable fee for Tino Livramento?

It initially seemed a deal for Livramento wouldn’t get done because of a big gap in valuation.

But a compromise was reached over a £35 million fee, which Southampton should still be quite happy with.

The defender’s injury last year hurt his value and made his immediate future uncertain anyway as there is no guarantee he will perform to the same level again anytime soon.

Southampton can now reinvest that money back into the squad before the 1 September deadline, while Livramento got his move back to the Premier League.

This seems like a deal that should work out well for all parties.