“Quite a jump” – Brighton and Hove Albion eyeing move for MK Dons 22-year-old: The verdict

We brought you the exclusive that Brighton and Hove Albion are among a trio of 2021/22 Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Harry Darling this summer.

The 22-year-old excelled as a key cog in Milton Keynes Dons‘ promotion push in League One, and with Liam Manning’s men missing out on automatic promotion on the final day, an exit looks to be on the cards.

Darling has had a huge influence on games playing in a back three for the Dons, a similar system to what Graham Potter has implemented at Brighton and it certainly would be an intriguing addition.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Darling would be a smart addition for the Seagulls…

Adam Jones

You can’t help but look towards Matt Clarke’s situation when weighing up a move.

To make two steps up the pyramid to the Premier League would be quite a jump at this stage and Graham Potter may not be willing to play him regularly just yet because of that.

This is why Darling would be well-served rejecting a move to the Amex Stadium if the opportunity came along – because Clarke is still in limbo at this stage and the MK Dons defender will want to settle somewhere for the long term at 22.

A Championship move may be wiser at this point.

Declan Harte

Brighton would be a good destination for Darling following an excellent season in League One with MK Dons.

The Seagulls have shown they have a pathway into the first team squad for younger players so could assure the 22-year old of decent playing time.

Even if he went out on loan this season, there is still an obvious route into Graham Potter’s side.

Brighton are also a team on the rise under the former Swansea City boss and it could be a great place for him to develop his game into a top tier talent in the division.

George Dagless

You could see it working under Graham Potter.

He needs to be given the chance to play regularly at Brighton if he is to do well there and so if I was him I would be seeking those assurances.

Ultimately, though, I think Brighton could be one of the best clubs that he could move to at this current moment in time and, therefore, if the deal is right I would say get it done.