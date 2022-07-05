“Quite a coup” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to Addicks’ recent signing of 26-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have managed to bolster their squad this summer by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Since handing over the reins at The Valley to Ben Garner, the Addicks have signed four players.

Conor McGrandles became the latest individual to make the switch to Charlton as he joined the club last week.

As confirmed by the Addicks’ official website, McGrandles has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old featured regularly for Lincoln City last season.

In the 45 games that he participated in, McGrandles provided three direct goal contributions in all competitions.

McGrandles will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at Charlton next season as he has made 131 appearances in League One during his career.

With the Addicks set to face Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder will be determined to make his bow in this particular fixture.

Making reference to the decision to sign McGrandles, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming has admitted that he believes that the midfielder will be able to add something that was missing from the club’s squad last season.

Speaking to FLW, Fleming said: “I’m excited with the Conor McGrandles signing.

“I think reading about what people have said on social media, he clearly had quite a lot of clubs to choose from so I think it’s quite a coup that we’ve managed to secure his signature.

“I can’t say I’ve seen him play too much but from what I have seen and reading a few things, it seems like he’s technically proficient on the ball and likes to get on the ball and I think that’s a key thing obviously with the way Garner is going to want to set up the team.

“I think it’s certainly something we were missing in our midfield.

“[George] Dobson I think has got underrated passing but isn’t the best and [Alex] Gilbey and Albie Morgan certainly aren’t the best distributors with the ball.

“So I think to have someone like with his ability to pass the ball and keep the ball well, I think is a very good start and certainly some much-needed technical proficiency in the middle of the park.”