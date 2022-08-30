“Quite a big step up” – Birmingham City come to transfer agreement for striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to reporter Alex Howell, Birmingham City have agreed a fee with Salford City to sign forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 23-year-old is a player who has shown plenty of quality in League Two so far so it comes as no surprise that Salford rejected a bid from Barnsley as they tried to keep hold of their man.

However, the Blues are the side who have triggered the release clause in Thomas-Asante’s contract to gain the player’s services.

It’s unknown what the release clause is exactly but previous reports have suggested a figure of up to £300,000.

As per Howell’s update, the deal will be finalised in time for the transfer deadline and the striker will be a Championship player.

With that in mind, we asked three writer’s here at FLW for their thoughts on this move.

Carla Devine

This is a good move and one that’s well deserved for Asante-Thomas. The 23-year-old found the back of the net 11 times in the league last season and has started this season so strongly with four goals and two assists in six league games so far. Therefore, it seems a given that the player will make the step up and whilst Salford will be disappointed to lose him, given he is out of contract next summer, they will be glad to cash in on him.

Birmingham are definitely in need of more attacking options before the transfer window closes having scored just three league goals so far this season and lacking anything inspiring at the top end of the pitch so you can definitely understand why Eustace is looking to add depth in that respect.

However, this will be a massive step up for the player and whilst he has done well in his career so far, you don’t know how he will adapt to the Championship which would be fine if Birmingham didn’t need some more strength at the top of the pitch immediately.

Therefore, this is a great bit of long term business but there’s no guarantee that this move will solve Birmingham’s current goal scoring worries.

Do you love Birmingham City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is Trevor Francis? 65 67 68 70

Adam Jones

It would be quite a big step up for Thomas-Asante but he could be the goalscoring asset needed at St Andrew’s to provide depth.

He may be more sympathetic to Eustace if he doesn’t start as opposed to an experienced professional who has plenty of appearances in the second tier under his belt, so this could end up being a smarter addition than many people would give the Midlands side credit for.

He has already shown this season and last term that he can be a real threat in front of goal in the EFL and at 23, you surely feel he has plenty of time to grow, even if he initially struggles to adapt to life at St Andrew’s.

The main problem for Blues is the fact they need someone to step up straight away and play a decent number of minutes, so he will need to be prepared to be thrown in at the deep end.

Declan Harte

The forward could be a great addition to the Birmingham squad given his long-term potential.

The 23-year old is a much younger profile than the team’s existing options in Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The striker has also shown his potential for Championship football by making an electric start to the season with Salford City, scoring four and assisting two already this campaign.

For a relatively small fee, this could be a bargain signing for the Blues as they look to add increased firepower to John Eustace’s side.