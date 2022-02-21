Quina starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to play Hull on Tuesday night

Barnsley returned to losing ways last weekend when they were defeated 1-0 by Coventry City.

The Tykes had earned their first league win of 2022 the previous week when they won 1-0 against Queen Park Rangers.

But that proved a false dawn as they had their momentum halted once again on Saturday.

That defeat has left them bottom of the table as they prepare to face Hull City on Tuesday night.

The Tigers go into the game having drawn their last two matches, but they haven’t won since January 29.

This offers Barnsley the chance to gain ground on their relegation rivals.

Here is how we think Poya Asbaghi will line up his side to face Hull on Tuesday…

Despite defeat in their most recent game, their performances have improved in recent weeks.

That means Asbaghi will likely name an unchanged side to face Hull this midweek.

Barnsley also have numerous injury concerns that limit Asbaghi’s ability to change things up.

The likes of Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo, Liam Kitching, Clarke Oduor and Aaron Leya Leya Iseka all remain on the sidelines.

Domingos Quina has proven a more than capable deputy for Woodrow’s absence and will maintain his place in the side this Tuesday.