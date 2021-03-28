Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Quietly impressed’, ‘Still undecided’ – Many Sunderland fans discuss recent performances of 27-year-old

Published

5 mins ago

on

If you’re a Sunderland fan then there can’t be too much to complain about right now.

The Black Cats are absolutely flying in League One and the arrival of Lee Johnson brought not only fresh optimism to Wearside but better results as well.

They’ve lost just three games since Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson back in December and they’re in the midst of a 1o-game unbeaten run in the league – winning eight of those games.

The recall of Aiden McGeady to the squad has also given them a boost and his link-up with Charlie Wyke has been arguably the most important thing to happen to them this season.

Johnson didn’t make massive alterations in the January transfer window, with his only permanent additions being Ross Stewart, a striker from the Scottish Premiership and Forest Green Rovers captain Carl Winchester.

Sunderland quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the Stadium of Light – But are they true?

1 of 19

The Stadium Of Light is all-seater

The addition of 27-year-old Winchester puzzled Sunderland fans somewhat – midfield wasn’t really a position that needed addressing but Winchester had played under Johnson at Oldham Athletic earlier in his career and the manager saw fit to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

Having made 11 appearances since joining, the Northern Ireland international has split supporters down the middle with their opinions on his performances, especially after his first few games, but the opinion towards him seems to be improving following a 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers yesterday.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quietly impressed’, ‘Still undecided’ – Many Sunderland fans discuss recent performances of 27-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: