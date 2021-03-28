‘Quietly impressed’, ‘Still undecided’ – Many Sunderland fans discuss recent performances of 27-year-old

If you’re a Sunderland fan then there can’t be too much to complain about right now.

The Black Cats are absolutely flying in League One and the arrival of Lee Johnson brought not only fresh optimism to Wearside but better results as well.

They’ve lost just three games since Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson back in December and they’re in the midst of a 1o-game unbeaten run in the league – winning eight of those games.

The recall of Aiden McGeady to the squad has also given them a boost and his link-up with Charlie Wyke has been arguably the most important thing to happen to them this season.

Johnson didn’t make massive alterations in the January transfer window, with his only permanent additions being Ross Stewart, a striker from the Scottish Premiership and Forest Green Rovers captain Carl Winchester.

The addition of 27-year-old Winchester puzzled Sunderland fans somewhat – midfield wasn’t really a position that needed addressing but Winchester had played under Johnson at Oldham Athletic earlier in his career and the manager saw fit to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

Having made 11 appearances since joining, the Northern Ireland international has split supporters down the middle with their opinions on his performances, especially after his first few games, but the opinion towards him seems to be improving following a 1-0 success at Bristol Rovers yesterday.

Headless chicken who cant pass — Mark Cuthbert (@markacuthbert) March 28, 2021

Good player. Retains possession, covers a lot of ground, decent in air and can tackle. One of our best signings in recent times — Terence Crombie (@Terry94023972) March 28, 2021

Neat and tidy, sees a pass and rarely loses the ball. Absolutely ideal for us right now. — Julie (@juliesund) March 28, 2021

Moves the ball on well and quickly, rarely gives it away and has the height and legs we’ve lacked for a few years in midfield, was impressed on his debut and he’s only getting better — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) March 27, 2021

A very good signing from a lower league who has looked comfortable at this level and has complemented our squad, credit to Lee Johnson for his belief in the lad — Mal Cooper (@JMalCooper) March 27, 2021

Been class all season — Laidback Liam (@liamm21) March 27, 2021

Good. A part of a collective. Needs a good captain to keep him on it. Once back 4 or 3 sorted Power will bring out best in Winch. — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) March 27, 2021

He's steady. Few little errors here and there and could maybe work on his positional sense but he's slowly growing into the team and overall good. — J. (@johne113) March 27, 2021

Still undecided, but time will tell, but when I have seen him he does seem out of his depth — Gareth Rossiter-Summers (@SummersRossiter) March 28, 2021

Played superb — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 28, 2021

Good player, rarely gives the ball away and does the simple things well — Ross Sanderson (@RossSanderson25) March 27, 2021

Looks decent and getting better. Quietly impressed — tony (@bohemoth72) March 27, 2021

Always finds a pass man. Composed — LB (@LB98475439) March 27, 2021