Sky Bet Championship

‘Quickly becoming a liability’, ‘Best player by far’ – These West Brom fans split on 27-year-old’s performance following Stoke loss

Published

9 mins ago

on

Their run was good, but West Bromwich Albion’s unbeaten start to the Championship season was finally ended at the 11th attempt by Stoke City.

Despite missing a hatful of chances throughout the match, the Potters finally got past Sam Johnstone in the Baggies goal – even after he saved a Sam Surridge penalty earlier in the half.

Nick Powell netted the only goal of the contest on 79 minutes, lobbing Johnstone after latching onto a through ball and it left a sell-out away end at the bet365 Stadium incredibly frustrated.

Valerien Ismael admitted post-match that Stoke were indeed the better side and that they deserved the victory but cracks are seemingly beginning to show in West Brom’s performances, and they were evident before this as they drew three matches in succession during the month of September.

Fans aren’t happy with the performances of some players with the likes of Jordan Hugill coming in for some criticism, but one player who divided opinion is Semi Ajayi.

The centre-back frustrated some supporters again last night but others believed that he had a solid game – check out what they were saying about the 27-year-old on social media.


