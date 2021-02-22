‘Quickly becoming a fan favourite’ – How has 26-year-old got on at Sheffield Wednesday so far? – Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Callum Paterson has made a relatively strong start to life at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday, after arriving from Cardiff City in September 2020.

The forward has gone on to make 29 appearances for the Owls, and has scored seven goals whilst being on hand to provide two assists in all competitions this term.

Sheffield Wednesday are still deep in relegation trouble though, with Neil Thompson’s side currently sat 23rd in the Championship table.

Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan Paul Reynolds has issued his thoughts on Paterson’s time with the club so far, and felt as though the 26-year-old will have a key role to play in their bid to survive in the Championship this season.

“I think Callum Paterson has made an excellent start to life at Sheffield Wednesday, particularly since Neil Thompson took charge. He recently won the January Player of the Month rather deservedly and is currently the Owls top scorer with six league goals.

“He seems like a big character in the dressing room and is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Sheffield Wednesday. I think if Wednesday do survive this season Paterson could play a key role in securing Championship status for next season.”

Paterson and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on promotion-chasing Brentford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Neil Thompson’s side.

Our verdict:

He’s really impressed me since signing for Sheffield Wednesday back in September. Paterson has shown that he can lead the line for the Owls this season, and he’ll be hoping that he can score goals consistently from now until the end of this year’s campaign, otherwise Neil Thompson’s side will be in real danger of being relegated into League One.

Most supporters like a player that is going to put their all into their performances, and Paterson certainly strikes me as the sort of player that does exactly that, so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s becoming a fan favourite at Hillsborough.

He’ll know that he has an important role to play for Sheffield Wednesday from now until the end of the season, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can hit a good run of form in front of goal at the earliest of opportunities.