‘Quickest bloke I’ve ever seen’, ‘Class’ – These Norwich City fans are excited by new recruit after friendly display

Norwich City beat Darmstadt 3-2 in one of two friendlies they will play against the German outfit today.

Daniel Farke has had a very busy summer as he looks to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And, one of the new recruits was Przemysław Płacheta, who joined on a four-year deal from Polish top-flight side Slask Wroclaw.

The left-winger featured for the Canaries this morning and it’s fair to say he made a very positive impression, scoring the opener in the win.

However, he caught the eye mainly for his pace down the flank, with the Darmstadt full-back simply unable to cope with Płacheta’s pace and direct style at times.

Even though it was only friendly, the 22-year-old’s showing has excited Canaries supporters ahead of the new season as they think the winger will be able to make a big impact in the league. Here we look at some of the reaction from today…

Looking solid , fit and sharp , pressing and passing well , good movement, placheta is bloody quick and can cross — deggzy (@derekwear) August 29, 2020

Breaking with pace. Lightning down the left with Placheta. He's going to be a proper weapon this season. #ncfc — Martin Betts (@martin_p_betts) August 29, 2020

Placheta might just be the quickest bloke I’ve ever seen Jesus wept #rapid — James 🚀 (@_JiPx) August 29, 2020

Placheta great talent.Perfect purchase… — Marek Iwaszko (@marek_iwaszko) August 29, 2020