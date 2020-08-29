Sky Bet Championship
‘Quickest bloke I’ve ever seen’, ‘Class’ – These Norwich City fans are excited by new recruit after friendly display
Norwich City beat Darmstadt 3-2 in one of two friendlies they will play against the German outfit today.
Daniel Farke has had a very busy summer as he looks to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
And, one of the new recruits was Przemysław Płacheta, who joined on a four-year deal from Polish top-flight side Slask Wroclaw.
The left-winger featured for the Canaries this morning and it’s fair to say he made a very positive impression, scoring the opener in the win.
However, he caught the eye mainly for his pace down the flank, with the Darmstadt full-back simply unable to cope with Płacheta’s pace and direct style at times.
Even though it was only friendly, the 22-year-old’s showing has excited Canaries supporters ahead of the new season as they think the winger will be able to make a big impact in the league. Here we look at some of the reaction from today…
Looking solid , fit and sharp , pressing and passing well , good movement, placheta is bloody quick and can cross
— deggzy (@derekwear) August 29, 2020
Yeah… Placheta is rapid! 💨 #ncfc #otbc #cityontour
— Ben Bray (@99BenBray1) August 29, 2020
Breaking with pace. Lightning down the left with Placheta. He's going to be a proper weapon this season. #ncfc
— Martin Betts (@martin_p_betts) August 29, 2020
Placheta might just be the quickest bloke I’ve ever seen Jesus wept #rapid
— James 🚀 (@_JiPx) August 29, 2020
Placheta great talent.Perfect purchase…
— Marek Iwaszko (@marek_iwaszko) August 29, 2020
Placheta is class #ncfc
— Liam (@liampr474) August 29, 2020
Placheta = meep! meep! pic.twitter.com/raXZNCmYzo
— Richard Lain-Smith 💛💚 (@RichardJSmith1) August 29, 2020