‘Quick, intelligent and energetic’ – Aston Villa update opens door to potential Stoke deal: The verdict

Aston Villa are set to allow Keinan Davis to go out on loan in January, according to The Athletic.

It is understood that Stoke City were close to signing Davis in the summer window but the move didn’t materialise.

So, should the Potters reignite their interest in January?

George Dagless

They could be tempted.

They’ll look at the league table and think they’re perhaps alright without Davis, of course, as they have started very well but I do think an extra bit of firepower could still be a wise thing to go after in the January window.

Michael O’Neill won’t make a decision just yet. He’ll see what the next few months bring in terms of results and performances in front of goal and then decide whether Davis is really needed but if it’s a loan deal it’s perhaps almost worth just getting him in case and then you have all bases covered.

We’ll see what happens, but it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing in the world to see him head to Stoke.

Billy Mulley

I would have thought that the time has passed for Keinan Davis to fully breakthrough into the club’s first-team set up, and whilst this season has been hindered by injuries, he is still falling down the pecking order.

The rise of Cameron Archer comes as a detriment to Davis in my eyes. I still think Davis has a lot of desirable attributes that will make him a very good striker in years to come, but I am not too sure if he will be handed enough of an opportunity at Villa Park.

In regard to Stoke’s interest, this is a deal that Michael O’Neill should definitely be considering. Davis is quick, intelligent and energetic forward who operates best on the shoulder of the last defender, and within a side creative talents such as Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell, then he could certainly thrive at the Bet 365 Stadium.

I do think there are Championship clubs that he is better suited to, and there are second-tier clubs when he can be promised more game time with, but he would definitely add value and threat to Stoke’s existing front-line.

Toby Wilding

It does feel like this may be something of a risky move for Stoke to make if they reignited their interest in Davis.

Admittedly, despite their impressive start to the season, the Potters have lacked a consistent source of goals from their attacking options, relying on Nick Powell from midfielder on a number of occasions.

As a result, you could understand Stoke potentially looking to sign another striker in January, but given Davis’ own record is far from prolific, you wonder whether he would really be the best option to fill that role.

Indeed, having not played much for Villa recently, he could also arrive at the club lacking match sharpness and momentum, meaning it could then take a fair amount of time to get him up to speed.

Add in the fact that you imagine Stoke will also hope to have Tyrese Campbell back up and running by January, it feels like this move may not be one that is really worth making for the Potters if things continue as they are.