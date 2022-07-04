“Quick, creative, and technically sound” – Sheffield United eyeing Spurs transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have emerged as potential suitors for Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke this summer.

As per The Northern Echo, the Blades have made contact with Spurs regarding Clarke this summer.

Their report states that Spurs are actively considering allowing Clarke to leave permanently this summer, with Sunderland also interested following his loan spell there last campaign.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the Blades eyeing up Clarke this summer.

Declan Harte

Clarke hasn’t quite come into his own in a way that might’ve been expected upon his move to Spurs.

But he showed that he is quite talented with his recent loan stint to Sunderland last season.

It’s uncertain whether he is ready to make the leap to be a consistent starter for a top Championship team.

However, he could be a very good addition to the squad and prove to be a great threat from the bench. He is quick, creative, and technically sound so has plenty to offer the team in attack.

Although he is not enough to replace the impact of Morgan Gibbs-White and shouldn’t be seen as such by the club.

Ned Holmes

There’s no doubt that Sheffield United need to add some more forward firepower this summer but I’m not convinced Jack Clarke is the right target.

On his day, Clarke can be a dangerous weapon and there’s no denying he’s gone talent but the issue continues to be reaching that level consistently.

He’s not a player you can rely on and that’s what the Blades should be adding in the final third as they tool up for the new seasons.

There are already question marks over a few of their forward options – Oli McBurnie has struggled and Daniel Jebbison is still young – so I’m not sure a player with historic consistency problems is what they need.

George Dagless

I guess you’d have to trust Paul Heckingbottom’s judgement here.

It’s been a while now since Clarke really showed what he can do during that season with Leeds United and you have to wonder what it’ll take for him to get back to that level.

Rhythm and confidence are clearly needed and perhaps Hecky thinks he can provide the sort of platform on which Clarke can excel.

If he can, I am confident Clarke could be a good signing but it is a big if and we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds.