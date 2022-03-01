Quevin Castro sends message to West Brom supporters after making debut in 2-0 loss to Swansea City

One thing that could strike the right note with West Bromwich Albion supporters in the final few months of the season is the integration of younger players into the first team.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Tom Fellows have seen first team involvement this season and Quevin Castro could be the next player to breakthrough after the Portuguese made his league debut for the Baggies in Monday evening’s 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City.

West Brom still had a very realistic chance of finishing in the play-off places when Valerien Ismael was dismissed in early February and that would have been the first task on Steve Bruce’s to-do list in taking the role.

One draw and four defeats later and their top six hopes seem to have evaporated, if nothing else positive, potentially providing a platform for the Baggies to blood some youngsters before the end of the season.

Castro played in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season and made his first league appearance as a 65th minute substitute to replace Adam Reach on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions after the defeat.

He wrote: “I’m proud to have made my league debut for this great club, I appreciate the love and support from the fans it’s not the result we wanted but we will keep pushing till the very end.”

Bruce has not built a reputation off of developing younger players in his previous managerial roles, but given how bleak things look at The Hawthorns, it could be his saving grace.

In a form table based on the last 20 games in the Championship, the Baggies rank 20th and have worryingly only scored ten goals in that time.

Their league position is very safe with 46 points already on the board, and with two more years of parachute payments to come, now is not the time to panic.

However, with 12 games remaining, it is important that they are able to at least build some positivity towards the 2022/23 campaign ahead of what may be a summer of high player turnover at the club.

Castro, in a squad without great depth in central midfield areas, may be afforded the opportunity to showcase his talents regularly in the final 12 game stretch to push to be part of Bruce’s plans for next season.