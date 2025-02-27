Luton Town have been the surprise package of the Championship this season but for all the wrong reasons.

After giving a great account of themselves in the Premier League season last year, the Hatters were tipped to be knocking on the door of an instant return to the top flight before a ball was kicked in anger this season. However, Luton found themselves glued to the foot of the Championship table.

There have been a string of different reasons that supporters have identified as contributing factors to what has been a disastrous season thus far, one of which was the players who remained at the club in the summer not displaying the same qualities they did in the top flight.

One of these is Tahith Chong. The former Manchester United prospect was one of Luton’s more impressive players last season but has been unable to replicate that this campaign before being sidelined by injury.

Chong has struggled to show his quality in the Championship

The midfielder was brought to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023, joining from Birmingham City after impressing for the Blues in the second tier.

A common theory about Luton’s business that summer was that the newly-promoted side was ensuring they had the best chance of being competitive in the second tier by signing top Championship players, should they be relegated.

Whilst this theory proved to be ineffective later down the line, as evidence is now suggesting, Chong was one of the more eye-catching players for the Hatters last season. The midfielder played 33 times in the Premier League, scoring four goals, including one against his former side’s bitter rivals Liverpool.

Tahith Chong - 2023/24 v 2024/25 (Fotmob) Season Apps Goals Assists Dribble success Pass success Average rating 24/25 23 2 0 41.4% 78.6% 6.65 23/24 33 4 0 43.9% 81.8% 6.50 *Accurate as of 26 Feb 2025

Despite relegation and key players such as Ross Barkley departing the Bedfordshire outfit, there was plenty of optimism around the club, as they’d kept what looked to be a strong group of players on paper. However, this would prove to be incorrect with many of these players struggling to have the desired impact in the Championship, one of which being Chong.

The Dutchman has mustered just two goals in 23 outings so far and is yet to feature for new boss Matt Bloomfield after picking up a hamstring injury in early January. With his return expected to be sometime in March, that doesn’t leave him long to try and help Luton escape the drop.

Luton will hope Chong's return will boost survival chances

Gary Sweet was vocal in the recent transfer window about Luton’s “aggressive” transfer approach to try and save themselves from the drop. However, we’re yet to see the new signings contribute to any positive results since their arrival last month.

Bloomfield failed to register a single victory in his opening eight matches, drawing three and losing five. A 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Watford on Sunday rubbed salt even deeper into the wounds that are growing larger each week. Under the 40-year-old’s stewardship, the Hatters have fallen to the foot of the Championship.

With Chong out injured until March, the Dutchman won’t have long to help keep Luton in the second tier when he returns to action.

The midfielder will be hoping that between now and his return, Bloomfield’s side will pick up a couple of much-needed wins which could be pivotal in their survival bid.

Whilst he was unable to make the contributions that he would’ve hoped to before picking up an injury in January, Luton will be hopeful that when Chong returns in March, he will be able to provide that little bit of quality he showed last season, which could prove to be the difference between survival and relegation.