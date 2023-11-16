Highlights QPR has struggled since the departure of Mick Beale, but the arrival of Marti Cifuentes as head coach brings hope for a turnaround.

Cifuentes' passing style of play is a big change from Gareth Ainsworth's approach, but it seems to be working to some extent.

Lyndon Dykes has been struggling for form this season, with only one goal in the Championship so far, despite his ability to win aerial duels. He may need to improve his performance to secure his place in Cifuentes' team.

Queens Park Rangers' struggles since the departure of Mick Beale last year to Glasgow Rangers have been pretty apparent and well spoken about, but the arrival of Marti Cifuentes recently as head coach to replace Gareth Ainsworth will hopefully be a game-changer in the eyes of R's fans.

The Hoops have really been on a downward trajectory ever since Beale was being linked with a move away to Wolves last year, and the downturn continued with his successor in Neil Critchley and then Ainsworth, who despite keeping QPR in the Championship was always struggling.

And the decision to sack Ainsworth in late October and replace him with Cifuentes of Hammarby felt like it had been in the works for a while, but the trigger was finally pulled and in the Spaniard's two matches in charge so far, QPR have picked up two draws.

Cifuentes likes to play passing football, which is a big change to what Ainsworth liked to do, and against both Rotherham United and Bristol City they had the better of the possession, so you can see the style is already working to an extent.

One player who probably won't be suited to that kind of game though is Lyndon Dykes, who has really been struggling for form in the first third of the 2023-24 campaign.

How has Lyndon Dykes been performing for QPR this season?

Dykes, despite featuring in a direct Ainsworth system that was likely to suit his way of playing, has struggled to find the back of the net this season, with the only goal he has scored in the Championship coming in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City in September, where he came off the bench in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes' QPR League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 12 Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1.45 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.14 Shots Per Game 1.8 Key Passes Per Game 1.8 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 6.5 Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches Per Game 29.8 (Stats Correct As Of November 14, 2023)

The fact that Dykes has still won 6.5 aerial duels per game shows that he is still putting himself about to win long balls and crosses, but he isn't getting in those goalscoring positions as he's netted just the once and hasn't even missed any big chances.

Last season after 16 matches, Dykes had scored five times and he would go on to finish 2022-23 with eight Championship goals, but he did suffer from an illness from late January that put him out of action for well over a month.

But it's clear that there has been a drop off from the 28-year-old Scotland international striker since the start of the season, and perhaps that was due to the fact he was playing in a side who struggled to play Ainsworth's way.

Dykes was wanted last season by Millwall, who had a £3 million bid rejected in January, so it's clear that he was playing well at the time, but there's likely to be no such offers landing at Loftus Road for him in the upcoming window based on recent form.

Where does Lyndon Dykes fit into Marti Cifuentes' QPR team?

With Dykes preferring to battle defenders in the air, he will not necessarily fit into Cifuentes' preferred passing style of play.

However, strikers of whatever size and scope can get chances in any style of play, and with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock doing things out wide and putting crosses in, Dykes will surely get chances if he starts matches, which he has done for both of the new head coach's matches in charge.

There isn't that much serious competition for a starting spot up-front anyway, with Sinclair Armstrong and Charlie Kelman behind Dykes in the pecking order.

His presence however and ability to hold the ball up should help bring the likes of Chair and Willock into matches and create space for them, and that is how QPR are going to score goals.

There needs to be improvement and more goals scored by Dykes himself though in the coming weeks and months, or else we could see Cifuentes replace him in the January transfer window and push him down the pecking order.