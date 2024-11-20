It has been a frustrating few weeks for Burnley in the Championship, and a lack of goals has been a big problem for Scott Parker's side.

Burnley made a strong start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League as they emphatically won their first two games of the season, and many tipped them to make an immediate return to the top flight.

However, a host of high-profile departures towards the end of the transfer window significantly weakened the Clarets' squad, and they have struggled to maintain their early season form.

After a run of four games without a win, Burnley returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Swansea City before the international break, but it was another underwhelming performance from Parker's men, and they needed a 94th-minute penalty from Jay Rodriguez to seal all three points.

The Clarets currently sit fourth in the table, four points behind second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Championship table (as it stands 19th November) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

Burnley's current problems are underlined by the fact that they have scored just nine goals in their last 13 league games, with two of those coming from the penalty spot, and striker Andreas Houtondji is one player that Parker needs to step up.

Andreas Houtondji deal has not worked out for Burnley so far

Burnley have been no strangers to recruiting from abroad since Alan Pace's takeover, and it has been an incredibly successful policy for the club overall, particularly during Vincent Kompany's tenure.

Despite receiving big money from sales, Pace did not spend as much as many expected him to this summer, but Houtondji was one of the more expensive signings, with the 22-year-old joining from French side Caen for a reported fee of £3.4 million.

Houtondji scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 39 games during his loan spell at French second tier side Rodez last season, and the Clarets fought off competition from Ligue 1 duo Saint-Etienne and Brest to bring him to Turf Moor, so he certainly looked to be an exciting signing on paper, even if there were some doubts about whether he would be able to adapt to the Championship.

However, Houtondji has failed to find the back of the net in eight games for Burnley so far, and only three of those appearances have come from the start, with the striker frequently remaining as an unused substitute.

Houtondji did score twice for Benin in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda during the October international break, and Parker expressed his hope that he would be able to replicate that form at club level.

"That’s massive for him," Parker told the Burnley Express.

"It’s brilliant he’s gone away and scored a couple of goals. He’s not had a lot of game time with us so I expect him to come in on cloud nine really.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him and I’m glad he’s gone away and got some game time, scored goals as well because as a striker that always helps, that’s how they judge themselves and rightfully so.

"I’m looking forward to having him back and I’m pleased he’s managed to get some time and score some goals."

Parker may have been expecting Houtondji to return to Lancashire in a more confident mood, but the wait for his first Clarets goal goes on, and Pace will be starting to get concerned that he could become a costly transfer flop.

Alan Pace will have increasing Andreas Houtondji worry

As things stand, it looks as though Houtondji is Burnley's fourth-choice striker, with Lyle Foster, Rodriguez and even midfielder Zian Flemming currently ahead of him.

Foster has started all eight league games he has been available for this season, but he has been sidelined since early October due to injury, with Flemming frequently leading the line during his absence.

The fact that Houtondji has not been introduced from the bench in the last two games against West Bromwich Albion and Swansea, despite his side chasing a goal on both occasions, will be alarming for the Benin international, and his lack of minutes has already raised doubts about his long-term future at Turf Moor.

Of course, Houtondji is still only 22, so he has plenty of room for further development, and the fact the Clarets handed him a four-year contract suggests he may be viewed as one for the future, but Foster's injury surely offered him the perfect opportunity to establish himself in the team.

Having conceded just six league goals this season, Burnley have the best defensive record in the Championship, but their lack of attacking threat is proving to be a huge problem, and it could be costly for their automatic promotion hopes.

The Clarets have already had four 0-0 draws this season, so the difference that a prolific number nine could make to Parker's side is clear to see, and if Houtondji is unable to fulfil that role, they may need to enter the transfer market in January.