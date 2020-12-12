‘Questions have to be asked’, ‘Clueless’ – Many QPR fans lambast key figure following latest setback

Queens Park Rangers are in real trouble after suffering yet another defeat, this time going down 1-0 to Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The R’s extended their run without a win to five games after Reading’s teen sensation Michael Olise netted from outside the area in the 89th minute, as the Royals departed back to Berkshire with all three points.

QPR are struggling for points and goals, as they’ve only netted three times in the last five outings as summer recruits Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne are proving less-than effective in-front of goal.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand has taken some stick for how the Ebere Eze money has been re-invested in the squad, but it’s manager Mark Warburton who is taking all the stick after the latest loss.

Warburton doesn’t have a massive squad to work with but he would have expected to be higher than 19th in the table at this point with the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair in attack.

There’s a general sense of apathy though now from R’s fans and many believe a change is needed for the club to move forward, with Warburton only being in charge for less than two years.

Check out some of the post-match reactions from QPR fans below.

Cheers warbs for putting us back in the same place when you first come with a much worse team 👏 — sam (@GamerInUs) December 12, 2020

Get the clown out. Awful second half. Reading had half their team out today, caused them NO problems whatsoever. — Ben Platt (@bplatt23) December 12, 2020

The ref was so bad! I don't know what to say about the result, we're playing well but we just can't win. 2 points from 18 I like Warbs but I think it's time to go — BlancoSDLewis17 (@SDLewis17) December 12, 2020

Warburton time is up…he can’t change a game for toffee! Big up to the twitter experts who saw Adomah doing keep ups in a Qpr shirt and demanded we sign him up…clueless like Warburton #QPR — Russell Maynard (@MrRussellmyn) December 12, 2020

Mr Warburton seems to be a genuinely nice chap and, at another club, perhaps he can achieve something but just not at QPR. It's time to be decisive and replace him as the squad is capable of so much more – although some individuals need a long hard look in the mirror! — Sniper 0100 (@0100Sniper) December 12, 2020

Another DEFEAT!!! … JUST SACK HIM PLS!!!!! 😡😡😡 — Akster_QPR (@akster) December 12, 2020

Last 7 games. D,W,L,L,L,D,L If this isnt a reason to sack warburton tonight, nothing will.#QPR #WarburtonOut — Conor Wells (@conwells2000) December 12, 2020

We’ve got plenty of issues around this club, stemming from the top. However the stuff on the pitch is down to Warburton and his team, nothing is improving. Questions have to be asked #QPR — Stuart (@stugetty) December 12, 2020