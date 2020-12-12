Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Questions have to be asked’, ‘Clueless’ – Many QPR fans lambast key figure following latest setback

Queens Park Rangers are in real trouble after suffering yet another defeat, this time going down 1-0 to Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The R’s extended their run without a win to five games after Reading’s teen sensation Michael Olise netted from outside the area in the 89th minute, as the Royals departed back to Berkshire with all three points.

QPR are struggling for points and goals, as they’ve only netted three times in the last five outings as summer recruits Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne are proving less-than effective in-front of goal.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand has taken some stick for how the Ebere Eze money has been re-invested in the squad, but it’s manager Mark Warburton who is taking all the stick after the latest loss.

Warburton doesn’t have a massive squad to work with but he would have expected to be higher than 19th in the table at this point with the likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair in attack.

There’s a general sense of apathy though now from R’s fans and many believe a change is needed for the club to move forward, with Warburton only being in charge for less than two years.

