Sunderland tied Dan Neil down on a contract until the summer of 2026 on Tuesday, potentially deterring interest that was set to emerge in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have invested heavily in youth despite stepping up to the Championship and will likely continue to do so in the upcoming windows.

Neil was on a deal until the summer of 2025 anyway, but it was shrewd for the Black Cats to add an extra year in further protecting their asset.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe the contract was good business and if the 21-year-old will stay on Wearside for the rest of it...

Ben Wignall

Despite some questionable performances at times this season, it's definitely the right move to further secure Neil's future.

It may only be an extra year on top of what he already had, but if he's on-form, Neil is one of Sunderland's biggest prospects, and he has the potential to improve even further.

Neil isn't the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, and he would've perhaps liked to have gotten on the scoresheet more or produced more assists in the Championship, but there is a reason why Premier League clubs have been linked in the past.

At the age of 21, the more experience in the Championship Neil gets starting week in, week out the better and his value will only increase - if the Black Cats remain at this level though for a couple of years then I could potentially see a top flight club tempting Sunderland to sell up, perhaps in 2024 or 2025.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

From a Sunderland perspective it certainly is the right decision.

Although, it must be said that Neil was contracted until 2025 already, so this new contract only extends his stay for a further year.

It is perhaps more about the symbolism of a new deal, with Premier League clubs sniffing around the midfielder.

Indeed, he could well leave before then, but I suppose if that happens, this new deal will mean Sunderland receive a slightly better fee for him than they otherwise might have.

Marcus Ally

On their current trajectory, there is a good chance that the Black Cats make the Premier League by the summer of 2026, and tying Neil down for an extra year is very smart.

If they are still in the second tier, it would not be a surprise for Sunderland to keep Neil until he has one year remaining on his deal.

The extension delays that scenario to two years from now rather than just the one, and the Black Cats should be commended for being so pro-active.

95 first team appearances at just 21 is very promising and there have been no signs that Neil is not capable of remaining a key part of side as Sunderland target promotion in the coming seasons.