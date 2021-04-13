‘Questionable’ – Mark Warburton reacts to West Ham United’s reported interest in signing QPR man

West Ham United have previously been linked with a move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng for a fee of £6million, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for the Hoops this term.

Dieng has made 38 appearances in total for the Championship side, and has kept ten clean sheets so far in all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side.

Those impressive performances have played their part in seeing QPR move up the second-tier standings recently, with the Hoops currently sat 11th in the Championship table.

A move to West Ham could have been tempting for the goalkeeper though, with David Moyes’ side mounting a serious challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from West London Sport), QPR manager Mark Warburton has poured cold water on any potential move to West Ham for Dieng at this moment in time, and questioned the original source for the transfer story, before admitting that any potential sale of a player will be for QPR’s valuation.

“If you wanted to do something, would you go and put it in the papers? Where does this come from? Where do these figures come from?

“I’m sure David Moyes and West Ham would go about their business in a far more professional manner if they had an interest in the player.

“The validity of that source is questionable at best, I think. Put it that way. And the bigger picture; if any player leaves it will be for QPR’s valuation. Everyone’s got a price. The best player the world has a price if you’re prepared to pay it.

“If any player leaves QPR it will be if the board deem it to be good value for the club.”

Dieng and his QPR team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they travel to Yorkshire to take on relegation-threatened Rotherham United at the New York Stadium, in what could prove to be a tricky test up against Paul Warne’s side.

Are these facts about QPR's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The current crest was unveiled in 2014 True False

The Verdict:

He’s certainly not believing the rumour at this stage!

It’s good to hear a manager speak out honestly about a rumour involving their player, as you don’t often hear some managers questioning the source of where the rumour has originally come from.

Dieng has really impressed me this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere, and he could prove to be a solid addition for West Ham United.

But it seems as though the Hammers will have to meet QPR’s valuation of the shot-stopper if they’re to stand a chance in landing his signature in the summer transfer window.