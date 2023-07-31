Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Barnsley will push for the play-offs in League One again next season.

The Tykes enjoyed an excellent campaign last season as they finished fourth in the third tier, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

Barnsley have lost manager Michael Duff to Swansea City, with Neill Collins taking over at Oakwell after a successful five-year spell in charge of American side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Key defender Mads Anderson has also left the club, completing a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town for a fee of around £3 million, while the likes of Clarke Odour, Luke Thomas, Brad Collins, Jasper Moon and Jamie Searle have also departed.

However, there have been a number of incomings and the Reds have significantly strengthened their forward line with the permanent signing of Max Watters from Cardiff City and the addition of Andrew Dallas, who scored 21 goals in 51 appearances for Solihull Moors and Chesterfield in the National League last season.

Kacper Lopata, Jack Shepherd, Ben Killip, Corey O'Keeffe, Kyran Lofthouse and Liam Roberts have also arrived in South Yorkshire.

Barnsley get their season underway when they host Port Vale on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Tykes will challenge for the top six again, but admits he has concerns over Collins' lack of League One experience.

"Barnsley narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship, losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final," Palmer said.

"Since then, they have lost their influential manager Michael Duff to Swansea and they have also lost several key players, notably Brad Collins to Coventry and Mads Anderson to Luton.

"They have new head coach in Neill Collins, the former Sheffield United defender.

"Neill, who is the former manager of Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA, has no league experience, which raises question marks as to whether he can hit the ground running at the top of the third tier at the first time of asking.

"I think it will be a top eight finish, pushing for a play-off place."

How will Barnsley perform in League One next season?

Barnsley will likely be in promotion contention once again in the upcoming campaign.

The loss of Duff and Andersen is a huge blow and the Tykes will also be without loanees Harry Isted and Bobby Thomas, who made an outstanding impact after their arrivals in January, but they still have an incredibly strong squad that should be capable of competing at the top of the division.

Palmer's doubts over the appointment of Collins are understandable, but he showed a lot of potential during his stint with Tampa Bay Rowdies and if he can adapt to the third tier, he could prove to be a shrewd choice.

It has been a strong summer of recruitment at Oakwell, but perhaps the best bit of business the club have done is tying down star midfielder Luca Connell to a new contract.

With much of last season's team still at the club and the potential for further new additions over the next month, there is no reason why the Reds cannot reach the play-offs again or challenge for automatic promotion.