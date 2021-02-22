Quest pundit backing Stoke for strong league finish after fine display v Luton

Stoke City put in an impressive display on Saturday afternoon to brush aside Luton Town 3-0 to give the Potters a real boost in their play-off challenge.

With Reading and Bournemouth both losing in the top six race, things have really tightened up in the table now and the likes of Stoke will feel as though they can break into those play-off places in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Sam Parkin feels that their current attacking front four could really help them to do that, with him reserving praise for Nick Powell in particular.

Quoted by EFL on Quest, Parkin had this to say:

“Getting a number 10 in the side off the back of Fletcher has proved pivotal today and could be great moving forward and Powell was sensational.

“The whole front four were brilliant. It looks like this is the blueprint moving forward for Stoke and they could have a really good end to the season.”

The Verdict

Stoke certainly looked good at the weekend and they’ll be hoping that they can carry on in that manner in the weeks and matches to come.

We’re heading into a real intense period of games with matches every few days and if you can get on a run now you’re going to play yourself into the top six.

That is the plan for the Potters, then, and with performances like Saturday available to them, they are one side that you simply cannot rule out at the moment.

Are you Stoke City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Potters quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Mame Biram Diouf was one of the long-term Stoke players who departed before the start of the season - which country has he ended up in since? Croatia Turkey Russia Greece