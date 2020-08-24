Queens Park Rangers ‘want’ deal for 24-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are considering a move to sign Rob Dickie from Oxford United as they aim to solve the centre-back problem fast developing in West London.

Toni Leistner is due to leave QPR, which heightens the need for the R’s to strengthen the options available to Warburton at centre-back.

As per a report from West London Sport, there’s a desire to bring in at least one centre-back this summer. Charlie Goode was an option, but he’s swapped Northampton for Brentford.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 QPR matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 Stoke City (A). 0-1 1-1 0-2 1-2

That same report has confirmed that there could be a deal that sees Dickie move to Loftus Road, but there’s significant interest from elsewhere in the impressive Oxford centre-back.

The 24-year-old is a former England youth international and he started his career with Reading.

However, the defender didn’t have the progression path expected of him at the Madejski, leading him to Basingstoke Cheltenham and Lincoln on loan.

On the back of that, he ended up at Oxford in the January of 2018, with Dickie going on to make 113 appearances.

Last year, Dickie was part of the Oxford side that reached the League One play-off final, but Wycombe Wanderers beat Karl Robinson’s side 2-1 at Wembley.

The Verdict

Dickie is a good footballer and a defender with qualities to step up into the Championship.

Warburton wants his defenders to be confident on the ball and to try and play, which Dickie can do.

Of course, he’d be stepping up into a new environment, but when you look at Ben White at Leeds, he did that despite his previous experience coming further down the EFL ladder.

So, in that respect, Warburton can be confident that if Dickie is the centre-back he settles on, he’s got the style and potential to make an impact in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know!