Queens Park Rangers suffer fresh transfer setback

Queens Park Rangers have seen a second bid for Charlie Kelman rejected by Southend United, as per the Southend Echo.

Kelman has been on the QPR radar for much of the summer, with the same outlet previously reporting that the Championship side had a first bid knocked back last week.

Now, it’s emerged that QPR have been back with a second bid for Kelman, but again, Mark Warburton’s side have been knocked back in their approach to sign the young striker.

Since breaking through into the Southend first-team, Kelman has scored six goals in 35 appearances, producing performances beyond his years.

He’s missed out in Southend’s last two fixtures: a draw with Crawley in League Two and defeat to Portsmouth in the Football League Trophy. It remains to be seen if the 18-year-old returns this weekend against Exeter City.

For QPR, Warburton has strengthened his attacking options this summer.

Macauley Bonne has signed from Charlton Athletic, whilst there’s been a move for Lyndon Dykes, who has hit the ground running in the Championship.

However, they’ve lost young forward Eberechi Eze, who has moved onto the Premier League and linked up with Crystal Palace.

The Verdict

Kelman is a top young talent and the way he goes about his game, you would be surprised to learn he’s 18.

Honestly, he’s such a talent and it’s easy to see why QPR want to get their hands on him and bring him into the Championship.

Of course, Bonne and Dykes strengthen the first-team after Eze’s departure, but someone like Kelman arriving would really set QPR on their way to building for the future.

That’s always important and it’s going to be interesting to see if a third bid goes in eventually.

