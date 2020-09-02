QPR running the rule over ex-Premier League player

Queens Park Rangers are casting an eye over former midfielder Tom Carroll, as per West London Sport.

The 28-year-old featured for the R’s in a 4-3 pre-season defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday afternoon, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Todd Kane and Osman Kakay scoring for the R’s.

Carroll is no stranger to the West London side having joined QPR on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013/14 campaign, featuring 26 times for the club.

Brought to the club by Harry Redknapp, Carroll was part of the squad that helped QPR win promotion to the Premier League, after an enthralling 1-0 victory over Derby County in the play-off final at Wembley.

Six years later, Carroll now finds himself without a club after being released by Swansea City, upon the expiration of his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

The midfielder, though, featured in the defeat to Arsenal at their London Colney training ground, and it remains to be seen whether they offer the 28-year-old a contract.

The Verdict

If they can get Carroll back up to full fitness and back to his best, then this could be a shrewd signing for QPR.

He is a player who knows the club well and has been successful before, but he is also a player who hasn’t played an awful amount of games in recent years, so that would be a risk somewhat.

He’s still 28 so he has plenty of time to develop and improve, and if QPR see enough quality in him this pre-season, then why not take a chance on him?