Queens Park Rangers readying offer for Nottingham Forest ace

Queens Park Rangers are set to offer Ben Watson a two-year deal, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s future at the City Ground still up in the air.

Watson was a hugely important player for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi this season, with the midfielder becoming an almost ever-present in the Frenchman’s first season in charge.

The 35-year-old featured all but one of Forest’s 46 Championship fixtures, and produced a series of impressive performances in defensive midfield over the course of the season.

Watson’s future at the City Ground remains uncertain, though, with the midfielder’s contract soon set to run out, with clubs believed to be circling.

Charlton Athletic and QPR have previously been linked with Watson, and according to the Athletic, it is now the R’s who are said to be interested in offering the 35-year-old a two-year deal.

Forest are yet to tie Watson down to fresh terms at the City Ground, and there is a chance that the London-born midfielder could look to return to the capital and finish his career closer to his family.

The Verdict

It would be a major blow if Forest were to lose Watson this summer.

He may be 35, but he was arguably their most important player last season and he was an excellent defensive linchpin for the side.

At 35, a two-year deal is a bold move and Watson would surely accept it, even if it was on reduced terms, as it is much more secure than a one-year deal.