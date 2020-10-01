Queens Park Rangers readying fresh transfer offer for 24-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are set to submit a third offer for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, according to The Sun (30/09, page 51).

Bonne is said to be a player in huge demand with the transfer deadline fast approaching, with QPR, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Swansea all being credited with an interest in the striker.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals for Charlton as they were relegated from the Championship last term – an impressive first debut season for the forward, who joined from Leyton Orient in the summer.

QPR have been heavily linked with Bonne, and have already have two offers for the striker turned down by Charlton, as Lee Bowyer looks to keep hold of his key player.

Now, according to The Sun, Charlton are set to receive a third bid from QPR for Bonne, which is said to be worth just over £1million.

QPR lost the likes of Ebere Eze and Jordan Hugill earlier on in the transfer window, with the pair scoring 29 goals between them last term.

They have brought in Lyndon Dykes, but Mark Warburton is still keen to bolster his attacking options before the closure of the window.

The Verdict

QPR clearly aren’t given up in their pursuit of Bonne, and who can blame them?

He made the step-up from the National League to the Championship with ease last term, bagging 11 goals for a struggling side.

The R’s definitely need to bring in another striker to support Dykes, and for over £1million, this would be an absolute bargain.