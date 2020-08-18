Queens Park Rangers on the verge of transfer breakthrough

Queens Park Rangers will complete the signing of Lyndon Dykes today, with Mark Warburton set to add the striker to his squad ahead of the Championship’s restart next month.

It was a fairly inconsistent first season at the helm for Warburton in West London and, as the new season approaches, you’ve got to imagine there will be a desire to find level ground.

The transfer window is going to be important and with Nahki Wells departing the club back in January and Jordan Hugill heading back to West Ham after a successful loan, there’s a need for Warburton to find a striker.

As per West London Sport, he appears to have done that in the form of Livingston marksman Dykes.

The 24-year-old is set to cost the R’s £2m this summer, with his arrival to be announced later today as Warburton finally gets a deal for the Australian over the line.

Dykes started his career with Queens of the South, but he’s really made a name for himself with Livingston, scoring 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Scottish club.

So far this season, with the Scottish 2020/21 campaign already started, the striker has bagged two goals in three appearances.

The Verdict

This looks a good piece of business for QPR.

They’ve lost some attacking talents over the last few months and there was definitely a need for Warburton to add a couple of strikers to the books this summer.

Dykes is a decent start, but there’s more still to be done. It’d be unfair to pile the pressure on the 24-year-old ahead of next season, with an experienced Championship attacker surely now the priority.

If they can ease that burden on the 24-year-old, he could adapt really nicely.

