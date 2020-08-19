Queens Park Rangers hopes of West Ham transfer agreement still alive

Queens Park Rangers could yet reunite with Jordan Hugill this summer, despite reports suggesting that Norwich City are in the mix to sign the striker from West Ham ahead of their Championship return.

Hugill was excellent for the R’s in the Championship last season, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances in the league and also registering a further assist.

It has been reported that Norwich are firmly in the mix to sign the 28-year-old in a £5m deal, but there’s still a chance he could end up back at Loftus Road, with West Ham known to be keen on doing a deal for take Eberechi Eze to East London.

As per the Evening Standard, West Ham remain hopeful of taking 14-goal Eze on this summer, with it the Hammers’ hope that offering Hugill as part of that deal would give them an edge.

Despite the heroics of Hugill and Eze in the Championship last season, QPR stumbled to a 13th placed finish, with Mark Warburton’s men 12 points adrift of the play-off places after an inconsistent campaign.

Next season, they are joined back in the Championship by Norwich, who are looking to strengthen as they aim to make an instant Premier League return.

The Verdict

Norwich appear to have come in hard for Hugill, which is easy to understand when you consider his form over the last 12 months.

However, there’s also a player there that looked settled at QPR and surely Warburton would want to work with him again.

As gutting as it would be to lose Eze this summer, it feels inevitable that the playmaker will leave and, in that eventuality, QPR might as well try to get Hugill back on board.

It could turn out to be a very good piece of business.

