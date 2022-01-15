Queens Park Rangers man finalises transfer to EFL outfit

Queen Park Rangers confirmed that Charlie Kelman has joined Gillingham on loan until the end of the season.

The forward joined the R’s in 2020 from Southend, although he was always going to have to show patience before getting in the first-team.

As a result, the 20-year-old was sent out loan earlier in the campaign, joining the Gills under Steve Evans but things didn’t work out so he returned to the Championship side after just eight games.

However, with Evans leaving, the chance came up for Kelman to return and his move was announced yesterday.

With the USA youth international having had a brief run-out for Mark Warburton’s men this season, as a late sub in the win at Hull in August, as well as featuring in the League Cup, it meant Kelman was not allowed to go to another club in accordance to EFL rules.

Therefore, the only possible option for the attacker in the EFL was to go back to the Gills, with caretaker Steve Lovell sanctioning the move yesterday.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties as Kelman is way down the pecking order for the R’s but he needs to be playing football.

Of course, the only way that could happen in the Football League is with Gillingham, and Evans’ exit has made this happen, which is a positive for all concerned.

Now, it’s down to Kelman to help the struggling League One side and it’s a great opportunity for him to show what he can do over the next few months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.