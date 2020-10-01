Queens Park Rangers knocked back in attempt to sign attacker

Queens Park Rangers have had an offer to sign Charlie Kelman rejected by Southend United.

Mark Warburton is without depth in his attacking options, which has heightened the importance of signing a striker at this late stage of the transfer window.

That’s pushed them in the direction of Kelman, but they hit a brick wall with their bidding.

As per the Southend Echo, a bid from QPR has been rejected, with Southend standing firm over their 18-year-old talent.

Kelman is yet to score in his three appearances this season, but the teenager impressed last season for the relegated League One side, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

It is noted that Tottenham and Swansea City have both had failed bids for Kelman already, with the Southend man in-demand at this late stage of the summer.

For QPR, Lyndon Dykes has managed to hit the ground running, but there’s pressure on the striker to score goals for Warburton.

The R’s have picked up four points from their opening three fixtures of the season, winning once, drawing once and losing to Coventry City on gameweek two.

The Verdict

Kelman would be one for the future, I’m sure.

The teenager has looked really bright for Southend in the early part of his career and it’s little surprise to learn that QRP are interested.

I’ll be intriguing to see if there’s another bid just around the corner here.

Thoughts? Let us know!