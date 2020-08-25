Queens Park Rangers issue response to fresh Crystal Palace transfer offer

Queens Park Rangers have rejected another transfer offer from Crystal Palace for Ebere Eze, according to West London Sport.

Eze is a player in serious demand after a hugely impressive individual campaign for QPR, with the playmaker scoring 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances.

The likes of Palace, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United have been linked with the 22-year-old, who only has one year left on his contract in West London with the option of a further year.

Palace are the team who have been most heavily linked with the attacking midfielder – but they are still yet to make a breakthrough in their attempts to land the playmaker.

West London Sport have now revealed that Palace – who had a £12m bid turned down earlier this month – have had a fresh approach rejected by QPR.

With Fulham recently entering the race to sign Eze, this has now prompted Palace into making another bid, which has been turned down by the R’s.

The report does claim, though, that Palace are still likely to land Eze, who is valued at a price of around £20m by QPR.

The Verdict

QPR are standing firm in their hopes of keeping Eze, and fair play to him.

He was their talisman in 2019/20 and was arguably one of the best players in the Championship last term, so they will want to receive as much money for him as possible this summer.

With effectively another two years left on his contract, they are still in a good position to get a lot of money for him.