Queens Park Rangers handed player boost ahead of Reading showdown

After making a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Queens Park Rangers will be able to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton in the coming months.

Currently third in the Championship standings, the Hoops ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Reading tomorrow.

Yet to suffer a defeat this season, QPR have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the second-tier.

Particularly impressive in an attacking sense, the Hoops have already scored 11 goals in five league games as the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin have found the back of the net for the club in recent weeks.

Chair could end up playing a key role for QPR during the current campaign if he is able to build upon the form that he illustrated last season.

The attacking midfielder provided 12 direct goal contributions in 45 league appearances as he helped the Hoops seal a ninth-place finish in the Championship.

Whilst on international duty with Morocco earlier this month, Chair and his team-mates had to be evacuated from Guinea as a result of a coup in this particular country.

Despite doubts over whether Chair will be able to feature against the Royals, Warburton has revealed that the 23-year-old is available for selection.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Reading about Chair, Warburton said: “He’s mentally very strong.

“He’s a young guy that loves playing football.

“He got back safely and trained very well yesterday, so he’ll be fine and available for selection.”

The Verdict

This particular update will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters as Chair could play a key role in helping the Hoops overcome the challenge that Reading will pose tomorrow.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, the attacking midfielder has already provided two direct goal contributions this season in the Championship and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Providing that QPR are able to seal all three points on their travels, they could use the momentum gained from this triumph to push on in the Championship.

By maintaining their consistency for the remainder of 2021, the Hoops could emerge as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion next year.