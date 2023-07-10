Queens Park Rangers have announced that Tony Fernandes "no longer holds any shares in QPR Holdings Limited".

Fernandes acquired the club with Ruben Gnanalingam and Kamarudin Meranun in 2011, and has overseen two promotions to the Premier League in that time.

It looks set to be an important summer for QPR as they look to forget last season and improve upon their 20th placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

Their season collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading a promotion charge at Loftus Road before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers prior to the World Cup.

Neil Critchley was then placed in charge in his absence, but the team’s form continued to spiral, leading to yet another managerial change for the club.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take the managerial hotseat and guide QPR to safety.

He has managed the club since February and has so far taken charge of 13 games, winning three and drawing a further two.

However, changes have been aplenty in West London, with many key players departing the club already this summer.

QPR's captain, Stefan Johansen, had left the club alongside Rob Dickie, Luke Amos, Chris Martin, Olamide Shodipo, and first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

What's the latest with Tony Fernandes and QPR?

More changes are happening at Loftus Road as QPR have announced that Tony Fernandes has left after 12 years at the club, their statement said: "Tony Fernandes has made the decision to reduce his shareholding in order to concentrate his time on other business interests.

"As a result, he no longer holds any shares in QPR Holdings Limited."

Speaking via the club website, Fernandes issued the following statement: "My involvement with QPR has been an incredible period of highs and lows.

"Outside of family, I have experienced some of the most enjoyable moments of my life thanks to QPR.

"On the pitch, there have been special victories and it was an honour to be there and see us win promotion to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium.

"Off the pitch, QPR’s reputation as a true community club is something I have always been very proud of.

"I am a passionate person and that means the good times have meant so much but, equally, the tough times have hurt.

"This decision to step away is made with a heavy heart. I would like to thank the supporters who I have experienced the last decade of adventures with.

"I will continue to look out for QPR’s results and wish the board nothing but success for the future."

What's the impact of Fernandes' departure from QPR?

For a while now, Fernandes has been more of a peripheral figure at Loftus Road.

However, it may have come as a shock to the fanbase, to which he was a divisive owner. Fernandes guided the club to the Premier League twice, but has also left them with financial issues in the past as well.

Fernandes perhaps was guilty of having a combination of over excitement and naivety early on for QPR, but his heart always seemed to be in the right place and wanting the best for the club.