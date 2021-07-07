Queens Park Rangers cast eye over 27-year-old as potential deal looms

Former Sheffield Wednesday right-back Moses Odubajo has taken part in Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers’ pre-season friendly against Portsmouth this afternoon, according to West London Sport.

The 27-year-old was released by the Owls at the end of last season after their relegation from the second tier – and since becoming a free agent – has trained under former manager Mark Warburton at QPR.

The two first spent time together at Brentford between 2014 and 2015, with Warburton signing Odubajo from Leyton Orient in the July for an undisclosed fee.

During the 2014/15 campaign, the Bees achieved an impressive fifth-place finish in the second tier and the right-back made 45 appearances along the way, going on to appear twice more in their play-off semi-final defeat against Middlesbrough.

He left the following summer with Warburton and has played for Hull City. He returned for a second spell at Brentford and has been relegated with Sheffield Wednesday since.

As per West London Sport, he is likely to be given a contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium if he can prove his fitness in the next month. With the 27-year-old appearing for the west London side this afternoon, it’s a promising development for those who want to see him join the club.

The Verdict:

This would be a good signing for Mark Warburton if he can stay match fit. Odubajo appeared just 18 times in the league for Sheffield Wednesday last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see QPR take another month to look at him before the start of the next campaign.

There is the chance he may be poached by another club in that time – but they can’t afford to have a man on their wage bill who’s rarely fit.

The Rs have already made five signings this summer with Jordan Archer linking up with the second-tier side today – and with Todd Kane set for the axe – Odubajo could become number six. A move for Kane is yet to happen though, another reason why Warburton should take his time on this potential deal.

If he does join, he will be in stiff competition with academy graduate Osman Kakay, who made 28 Championship appearances last season.