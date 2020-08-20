Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough switch transfer focus to 22-year-old

Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough have been forced to turn their attention to signing Christian Maghoma after missing out on Charlie Goode, who joined Brentford yesterday.

Mark Warburton and Neil Warnock are on the lookout for centre-back recruits for QPR and Boro respectively this summer, with a big year in the Championship awaiting the pair.

And, as per a report from Lancashire Live, there’s an interest in Maghoma, who is a former Tottenham youth player.

Maghoma is now a free agent after departing Arka Gydnia earlier in 2020 and has options that could lead him back into the English game.

During Maghoma’s time in the Polish leagues, he made 35 appearances at centre-back and got his first taste of senior football having previously failed to make the grade at Tottenham and Yeovil Town.

Although Boro are now under a different regime with Warnock in-charge, there was reportedly a previous interest in Maghoma from the Riverside when he opted to leave Tottenham after progressing through the ranks in North London.

Warnock is looking to get Boro challenging higher up the Championship table in 2020/21 after flirting with relegation for large parts of the previous campaign.

Likewise, QPR are looking to take that next step in the Championship and move within touching distance of the play-offs after a mid-table finish in Warburton’s first season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting link, with Maghoma very much an unknown quantity in terms of the EFL.

Both QPR and Boro wanted Goode, who looks a very shrewd piece of business for Brentford.

Maghoma is a risk compared to someone like Goode and it’s hard to say whether this is the right move for either club to be making.

They might need better.

