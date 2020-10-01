Queens Park Rangers agree seven-figure fee for 22-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Chris Willock on a permanent deal from Benfica.

Portuguese newspaper, O Jogo, claim that Willock will cost around €1m and will link up with the R’s on a permanent deal in the Championship.

However, whilst things seem to be moving in the right direction, it hasn’t been made clear the length of contract that will be signed or when the deal will be complete.

The former Arsenal trainee had a spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season, shining in West Yorkshire on loan from Portugal.

In 14 games, the 22-year-old struck two goals and impressed for Danny Cowley on the right-wing.

A move back to Huddersfield was reported earlier in the summer, but it is also claimed that Town – now under a new regime with Carlos Corberan – failed to agree personal terms with the winger.

QPR have picked up four points from their opening three fixtures of the Championship season.

Mark Warburton’s side have beaten Nottingham Forest, lost to Coventry City and drawn with Middlesbrough so far.

The verdict

This is a good signing for QPR to be targeting.

Willock is a talented winger, who was impressive at Huddersfield last season and played a big part in guiding them away from danger.

Under Warburton, he could really thrive and the £1m fee (although there are sell-on clauses involved), looks really good business.

