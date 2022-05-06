Quartet set for Ipswich Town departures

Striker James Norwood, midfielder Tom Carroll, full-back Myles Kenlock and goalkeeper Tomas Holy will leave Ipswich Town this summer, the League One club have confirmed.

All four players see their contracts at Portman Road expire at the end of this season, and none of them will be handed a new deal by the Tractor Boys.

Norwood joined Ipswich from Tranmere Rovers back in the summer of 2019, and went on to score 28 goals in 88 appearances for the club.

Having come through Ipswich’s academy, Kenlock made 103 first-team appearances for the club, before spending the second half of this season on loan with Colchester.

Holy also spent the second half of the campaign in League Two on loan, having previously made 65 appearances for Gillingham after joining in 2019.

Carroll meanwhile, only joined Ipswich last summer following his release from QPR, but managed just 17 appearances in total during his time in East Anglia.

The quartet now find themselves looking for new clubs, while Ipswich will be looking to improve on their 11th place finish in the third-tier standings from this season.

The Verdict

This is probably a sensible decision for Ipswich to take with regards to these players.

When you look at where they finished this season, it does feel as though they will have to improve their squad for next season, in order to break into the top six.

That of course means moving on some of their current players to make room for potential incomings, and given these four struggled to make as much of an impact this season, you can see why they were candidates to be moved on.

Even so, they are all solid options who can offer something at Football League level, so it would be no huge surprise to see them find another club in the EFL sooner rather than later.