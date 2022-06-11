Quantuma take steps with interested parties in Derby County takeover search

A vital update has been issued on the next steps for the purchase of Derby County after Chris Kirchner missed his deadline complete the purchase of the club.

Reporter John Percy has issued an update detailing the next steps in the race to find a buyer for Derby as Quantuma look to move quickly on the situation, after preferred bidder Chris Kirchner missed the deadline to complete his takeover of the club.

In Tweet posted by Percy, the Telegraph journalist detailed that Quantuma, the clubs administrators have written to Andy Appleby and Mike Ashley to ask whether they remain interested in buying Derby with Chris Kirchner still determined to complete his deal.

“Quantuma have now written to the Appleby and Ashley groups to ask whether they remain interested in buying Derby (both are). Kirchner also determined to complete his deal.”

This is a major update as the time to get a takeover over the line for Derby is running out, with the EFL admitting they are growing frustrated with Quantuma over the repeated delays.

This comes after the EFL called for action amid the latest setback to the takeover for the East Midlands based club.

With various journalists, including Percy reporting that both Ashley and Appleby are still keen to purchase the club, the next steps to save the club are vital.

The Verdict

The process from start to finish has been farcical with the future of the club hanging in the balance.

The reasons for delays will remain unknown but it should serve as a reminder to the rest of the football league that gambling a clubs future can have a detrimental impact down the line.

As for Derby, it will leave supporters nervously waiting for a positive outcome, with the last four months being a slog for all associated with the club.