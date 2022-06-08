Quantuma set to take drastic action against Chris Kirchner following Derby County takeover update

Derby County administrators Quantuma are set to strip Chris Kirchner of his exclusivity to purchase the club following further delays regarding his takeover bid, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The American businessman, who exchanged contracts with the club’s administrators in mid-May, which hedged on the acquisition of Pride Park stadium, has cited delays of finances being transferred over due to the Memorial Day holiday in the United States, as well as the extended bank holiday in the United Kingdom last week.

Following reports from BBC Radio Derby’s Ed Dawes that the American’s purchase looks close to collapsing once and for all, Kirchner has stated that ‘It’ll come out soon’ when asked by Dan Roan on the status of his takeover bid.

Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder for County back in early April after coming back to the bidding table, with his initial offer in December turned down.

Despite a deal for Pride Park proving difficult to do, there appeared to be light at the end of the tunnel when Kirchner revealed on May 27 that closing signatures to finalise the deal had already started.

In a fresh twist though, Quantuma are poised to remove the 34-year-old’s exclusivity, giving other parties – including ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – the chance to come back to the table.

The Verdict

The latest situation appears to be complete chaos at Derby – just when it looks like things were about to be finalised last week.

Kirchner’s words of the deal being done and just facing delays in transferring over the finances look to have bitten him as Quantuma, for all their failings, are set to take action against him.

With just two weeks to go until the fixtures for the 2022-23 season are released, Derby are still in administration and have very few contracted players on their books.

That must be a great frustration to Wayne Rooney, who will just want things sorted sooner rather than later – a swift conclusion to this looks unlikely though.