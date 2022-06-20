Further update emerges involving Quantuma and Derby County as takeover saga rumbles on

Derby County‘s administrators Quantuma are in talks with a local businessman with regards to the club receiving financial help.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Rams administrators are struggling to find a buyer to commit to the figures the club needs to come out of administration, making it unlikely that a takeover will be complete by the time ‘pay day’ arrives at the end of the month.

As such, Quantuma are in dialogue with said local businessman, who is part of a group that wants to buy the club, and he is supposedly willing to pay the monthly payroll, worth a reported £1.6 million.

In the event of this businessman paying the wage bill, this gives Derby’s administrators more time to try and ensure a club takeover, whilst at the same time, helping them avoid a three point deduction.

Nixon states that it could also help Wayne Rooney keep hold of some of his players.

All of this comes after Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover of Derby County fell through earlier this month after the American failed to meet a final deadline set by administrators Quantuma.

Quantuma named Kirchner their preferred bidder earlier this year despite failed previous attempts to takeover Derby and Preston North End.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka left the club for a transfer fee in January. True False

The Verdict

It is really worrying times for the club following the collapse of Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover.

There are said to be other parties interested in a deal for the club, but as yet, no concrete news has emerged that any of them are close to doing a deal.

With the transfer window now open, players contracts expiring shortly, and pre-season just around the corner, it is a crucial few weeks for Derby ahead.

If they lose most of their playing squad, their task in League One under Wayne Rooney becomes all the more difficult next campaign, meanwhile, they could potentially be hit with further points deductions if wages are not paid on time.

Let’s hope that the negotiations taking place can result in Derby’s wage bill for the month being satisfied at the very least.